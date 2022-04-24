Tamil Nadu to organise massive Covid-19 vaccine drive at 1 lakh locations

Picture: File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Health Department will conduct a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 on May 8, which will be held at 1 lakh centres across the state. While speaking to IANS, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "With a slight hike in Covid-19 cases and a debate going on the possibility of a fourth wave, the only solution is to inoculate ourselves. There are 43 lakh people in Tamil Nadu who are yet to take even the first dose of the vaccine and 1.3 crore people are eligible for the second dose of the vaccine.

"Vaccination has proved that it can reduce hospitalization and deaths and I urge the people of the state to vaccinate themselves as early as possible." The mega drive will commence at 7 a.m., the Minister said, adding that it will continue for 12 hours at a stretch. Subramanian noted that the latest initiative would reduce the the vaccination gap.

READ | Guwahati Municipal Corporation election result: BJP wins in 43 wards, its ally bags 5 seats

In a statement, the Health Department said that only 58 per cent of the people above 60 years of age have taken both doses of the vaccine. The statement also said that only 46 per cent of frontline workers and 64 per cent of healthcare providers have taken both doses of the vaccine. "The frontline workers and health care providers along with senior citizens are vulnerable to the disease and all of them should immediately take both the doses of the vaccine," the Minister told IANS.

READ | 'Work going on at fast pace to give new impetus to development of J&K': PM Modi