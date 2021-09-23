Tamil Nadu to hold its third COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 26

Tamil Nadu has been on a vaccination spree in the state. With the success of its first and second vaccination drives that took place on September 12 and 19, the state is looking forward to its third mega vaccination camp that will be held on September 26 with a target of inoculating at least 15 lakh people.

As per the Health Department, the target for the first mega vaccination camp was to inoculate 20 lakh people, instead, a total of 21.98 lakh people were vaccinated in 40,000 centres across the state.

For the second, the state set a target of 15 lakh people but the total turned out to be 16.43 lakh people, and the government is expecting more people in the third edition, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking allocation of 50 lakh vaccines a week for the state to conduct mega vaccination camps. In the letter, he stated that the state would complete a minimum of one dose of vaccine to its entire population if the Centre allocates 50 lakh doses every week.

As per the state's health minister, "We will be vaccinating a minimum of 15 lakh people across the state through the third mega vaccination camp. As I have said earlier, the state has the infrastructure to vaccinate 6 lakh people a day. The mega vaccination camps are helping the Health Department to reach its target much earlier and we are expecting the Central government to provide us 50 lakh doses of vaccine a week so that we complete the inoculation of the entire population with a minimum of a single dose of the vaccine by October end."

(Agency inputs)