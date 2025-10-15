INDIA

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

The Tamil Nadu government is reportedly set to table a bill on Wednesday (October 15, 2025) seeking a ban on the imposition of Hindi in the state. The bill seeks to prohibit Hindi hoardings, movies, and songs across the state in compliance with the Constitution. The major development comes in the wake of the ongoing language row between Tamil Nadu govt and Centre over the implementation of the three-language formula in schools.

