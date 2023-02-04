Tamil Nadu: Stampede during token collection to get free sarees and dhotis, four women dead

File Photo | Representational

Tamil Nadu: Four women lost their lives in a stampede in Tirupathur district on Saturday. The stampede erupted at a place where people had gathered to get tokens in order to collect free sarees and ‘Veshtis’, a type of dhoti. The garments were being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusamin Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi, Thirupathur Police officials said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

