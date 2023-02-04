Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Stampede during token collection to get free sarees and dhotis, four women dead

The stampede erupted at a place where people had gathered to get tokens in order to collect free sarees and ‘Veshtis’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

Tamil Nadu: Four women lost their lives in a stampede in Tirupathur district on Saturday. The stampede erupted at a place where people had gathered to get tokens in order to collect free sarees and ‘Veshtis’, a type of dhoti. The garments were being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusamin Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi, Thirupathur Police officials said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
