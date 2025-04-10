"The girl narrated the incident in the evening of April 7 to her mother. The mother visited the school on Wednesday and noticed her daughter was made to sit outside the classroom to attend the examination. She recorded the incident using her mobile camera," an activist said.

A student of Class 8 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu was allegedly forced to take her exam outside the classroom as she was menstruating. The girl reportedly belongs to a Scheduled Caste family.

The incident occurred twice this week -- on Monday (April 7) and Wednesday (April 9) -- at a private school near Kinathukadavu town of the district, according to a report by The Times of India.

It came to light after the mother of the minor girl recorded a video of the incident and approached education officials.

Mother recorded incident on mobile

The girl studies at Swamy Chidbhavanda Matric Higher Secondary School in Senguttaipalayam village, the report said.

"The girl narrated the incident in the evening of April 7 to her mother. The mother visited the school on Wednesday and noticed her daughter was made to sit outside the classroom to attend the examination. She recorded the incident using her mobile camera. The video went viral on social media," a Dalit activist told TOI.

Local police launch probe

Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the inspector of the school has been directed to submit a detailed report to the district administration office.