INDIA

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Woman, lesbian partner, held for killing her six-month-old baby days after father's 'murder' suspicion

A woman and her lesbian partner were arrested for allegedly killing a six-month-old baby in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, after the child's father alleged that the infant may have been killed.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Woman, lesbian partner, held for killing her six-month-old baby days after father's 'murder' suspicion
Representative Image credit: iStock
A woman and her lesbian partner were arrested for allegedly killing a six-month-old baby in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, after the child's father alleged that the infant may have been killed. Earlier this month, the child was believed to have died while being breastfed. The police, thus, filed a case of unnatural death and did not carry out a post-mortem, as reported by NDTV. 

The child was buried on the family's agricultural land under the relevant rituals. Later, authorities discovered that the infant was taken to Kelamangalam Government Hospital after becoming unconscious while being breastfed, India Today reported, adding the child was declared dead upon arrival. 

Infant's father approached authorities 

After a few days, the infant's father reached out to the authorities, claiming that he found photos and videos of the child's mother with another woman. He suspected that his child might have been killed due to the pressure from the mother's relationship with another woman. 

After the complaint, officials exhumed the body of the infant and sent it for post-mortem. Later, an investigation into the matter revealed that the infant was smothered and strangled, NDTV reported. The police reportedly confirmed that the two women had been in a relationship for the past three years and that tensions arose after the birth of the child. 

During the probe, the woman reportedly revealed that she did not want her husband's child, adding he did not take care of her. 

 

