Tamil Nadu: 9 killed after arch collapses at power plant; PM Modi announces compensation for victims

Nine people lost their lives after an arch collapsed at the construction site of a thermal power plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Read on to know more on this.

Nine people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries after an arch collapsed at the construction site of a thermal power plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station in Ennore area. According to reports, the injured were rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be determined. Officials launched rescue operations at the accident site and an investigation has been opened.

What happened at Ennore power station?

According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and surrounding regions. Officials of BHEL have arrived at the accident spot. "There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

What did PM Modi say on the incident?

In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced compensation for the victims. He said: "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." The PM added: "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).