Tamil Nadu sees 50% recovery of COVID-19 cases, announces stricter lockdown measures in big cities

Tamil Nadu is ranked fifth in the state-wise list of highest coronavirus cases in the country, with 1755 total cases, but the state has seen a remarkable recovery rate of nearly 50% of the cases. However, the government has announced a new set of stringent measures for the states’ big cities. These new restrictions are to come into effect starting from Sunday, 26th April. These restrictions have to be viewed in the light of the increased public activity after a set of relaxations permitted a few more industries and offices to function from April 20th onwards.

The stricter lockdown will be effective from 6 am 26th April, Sunday until 9 pm on Wednesday on April 29 in the state’s capital city Chennai and the other big districts Coimbatore and Madurai.

The lockdown which starts on Sunday would be shorter by a day in Salem and Tiruppur districts and would end at 9 pm Tuesday, April 28.

A communique from the Chief Minister’s office states that only select essential services would be allowed, which include Government services, hospitals, and related medical facilities. Central government offices and banks would function with 33% staff, and ATMs, home delivery of food, Government-run, and authorized private community kitchens, NGOs serving the needy (with requisite permission), homes for the aged, needy, differently-abled and their caregivers would be exempt from the lockdown.

It also added that while large wholesale fruit and vegetable markets would function with precautionary measures in place, only mobile vendors would be allowed to sell vegetables and fruits. The order states that shops that were permitted to open earlier, wouldn’t be functioning.

The statement mentions that IT companies can ask employees to work from home and that private companies should not function.

The containment zones in the specified districts would be brought under tighter cover with disinfectant being sprayed twice a day. The notification also said that those who violate the new lockdown rules would be dealt with strictly and that their vehicles would be seized.

The announcement of a stricter lockdown has come on a day when the state has seen 72 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of cases in the state to 1755. 452 of these cases are in the capital city Chennai, while Coimbatore and Madurai have 141 and 56 cases respectively.

Of the total of 1755 cases in the state, 866 have recovered, while 864 remain active, while there are 22 casualties to the deadly pandemic.