Tamil Nadu: Schoolgirl found dead, fourth case in two weeks; what we know about repeat incidents of alleged suicides

Adding to the  repeat incidents involving young students resorting to extreme measures in Tamil Nadu, another schoolgirl was found dead at her home in Sivakasi yesterday. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Representational Image

This girl, a Class 11 student, was found hanging and no suicide note has been found yet, reported NDTV. A police official was quoted as saying that she often suffered from severe stomach ache. 

With the latest incident of alleged suicide, three Class 12 girls and a Class 11 girl have died in the state in the past two weeks, with three of them ending their lives in the past two days itself. 

The Sivakasi incident took place just hours after a Class 12 girl student was found dead in Cuddalore district. 

The Cuddalore district superintendent of Police told IANS that the student had a rift with her mother and in a fit of fury she entered her room and committed suicide.

In a four-page suicide note, she blamed her inability to fulfil the IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents. 

On July 13 a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.

Intense stone and bottle pelting also took place at the spot against the police, injuring senior IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police, B. Pandyan, and Superintendent of Police, R. Selvakumar. The Chief Minister sent a fact-finding team comprising state police chief and home secretary to ascertain the facts and to report to the home department.

In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.

