Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage of head-on collision of two buses goes viral

Tamil Nadu, Salem: With the impact of the collision, the driver of the bus is thrown several feet off his seat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: Several people have reportedly sustained injuries.

A shocking video of a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Salem district has gone viral. Two buses collided head-on, severely injuring several people. 

The CCTV footage shows a man driving the bus. After a few seconds, the bus collides with another vehicle coming from the other side of the road. 

With the impact of the collision, the driver of the bus is thrown several feet off his seat. After a few seconds, the man, apparently injured and in pain, gains consciousness.

Other passengers also appear to be shocked and injured. 

More details awaited. 

