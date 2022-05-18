Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage of head-on collision of two buses goes viral

Tamil Nadu: Several people have reportedly sustained injuries.

A shocking video of a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Salem district has gone viral. Two buses collided head-on, severely injuring several people.

The CCTV footage shows a man driving the bus. After a few seconds, the bus collides with another vehicle coming from the other side of the road.

With the impact of the collision, the driver of the bus is thrown several feet off his seat. After a few seconds, the man, apparently injured and in pain, gains consciousness.

Other passengers also appear to be shocked and injured.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited.



(Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

More details awaited.