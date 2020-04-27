Tamil Nadu returns 24,000 COVID-19 testing kits following ICMR advisory

Hours after the Indian Council of Medical Research issued an advisory to the states to stop using the Rapid Antibody Test kits from two Chinese firms, Tamil Nadu has returned as many as 24,000 such kits.

Earlier today, the ICMR issued a revised advisory and said that the states should avoid using the Rapid Antibody Blood tests that were procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

"RT-PCR throat/nasal sweat test is the best use for diagnosis of COViD-19. RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual," read the advisory.

The medical body further "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite the early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose."

India got around five lakh testing kits from the aforementioned Chinese firms and they were given to several states that reported rising cases of the coronavirus infection.

Centre has said that not a single rupee will be lost in cancelling the orders as payments are yet to be made to the Chinese suppliers.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has reached 28,380, while the death toll has climbed to 886. 6,362 people have been cured, discharged, or migrated.