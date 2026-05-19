Tamil Nadu retains two-language policy, Vijay-led TVK govt to stick to state's long-held policies

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A. Rajmohan stated that the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government will keep the policy of teaching only Tamil and English in schools.

The change of government in Tamil Nadu will not affect the state’s long-held two-language policy, which will continue under C. Joseph Vijay’s administration.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A. Rajmohan stated that the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government will keep the policy of teaching only Tamil and English in schools.

“Two-language policy is not just a policy of the Tamil Nadu government, it is also one of the fundamental principles of the TVK. We are clear that the state will continue to follow the two-language policy and there is no change in that," Rajmohan said, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Tamil Nadu firm on 'no' to three-language policy

The statement shows Tamil Nadu will continue to firmly reject the Centre’s three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The earlier Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government had declined to roll out the PM SHRI Scheme, claiming it was a backdoor attempt to push Hindi.

Rajmohan noted that the government has not made a final decision on the PM SHRI scheme but reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s language policy. “Tamil should be learned as the mother tongue and English for external communication. We will deliberate in detail on other issues and schemes before taking a decision,” he said.

Since 1968, Tamil Nadu has stuck to the two-language formula. Then Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai rejected the three-language formula and mandated that government schools in the state would only offer Tamil and English.

What is PM Shri scheme?

Launched by the Union government in 2022, the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme aims to develop more than 14,500 schools across India as model schools reflecting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The centrally sponsored initiative has a total allocation of Rs 27,360 crore, including a central share of Rs 18,128 crore, from 2022-23 to 2026-27

Under the scheme, schools run by the Centre, states, Union Territories, and local bodies are chosen and upgraded with better infrastructure and teaching quality. The program operates through the current systems of Samagra Shiksha, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The Union government had allegedly withheld or delayed Samagra Shiksha funds for several states in 2024-25, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab, after they did not sign MoUs tied to the PM SHRI scheme. Delhi and West Bengal have since rolled out the PM SHRI scheme.

Kerala signed an MoU with the Centre in October 2025 but later paused the agreement.