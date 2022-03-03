Tamil Nadu relaxes Covid-19 restrictions, allows political, cultural gatherings - Check full guidelines

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government further lifted Covid-19 restrictions in the state and relaxed the ban on political and cultural gatherings while letting a larger number of people take part in weddings and funerals across the state.

The decision on the easing of curbs was taken after considering the declining infection rates, an official press release here said.

The relaxations come into effect from Thursday, the release said.

Between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people while the number for funerals should not exceed 250, it said.

The restrictions were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related ceremonies.

However, people should continue to follow Covid preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and also get vaccinated, said Chief Minister of the state MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 320 fresh Covid-19 cases and three related deaths, pushing the cumulative tally to 34,50,041 so far and toll to 38,009.

The active cases dropped to 4,437, according to a medical bulletin. It was 5,066 on Tuesday. As many as 946 people were discharged following treatment and the overall recoveries mounted to 34,07,595.

No district reported three-digit new infections, with Chennai topping the list with 89 cases, followed by Coimbatore at 45. Four districts reported nil cases.