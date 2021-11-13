Tamil Nadu receives an excess of 142% rainfall between November 7 to 12: IMD

Chennai and its suburbs may get light to moderate rain for the next two days. Heavy rains are likely in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur & Chengalpet on Sunday

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka is being witnessed over the past four days. The effect was caused by a cyclonic storm that had turned into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu capital Chennai continued to remain under water at several places on Friday.

Director-General of Meteorology (DDG), IMD, S Balachandran said that Tamil Nadu received 10cm of rainfall between November 7 and November 12 against a normal of 4cm, which is 142% excess rainfall. Chennai alone recorded 46cm rain against an average of 8cm, which is a 491% surplus.

A low-pressure area will form over the south Andaman sea on Saturday, as per IMD. Weather experts say Chennai may get a respite from rains till the mid of next week. Commuters had to wade through knee-deep water at KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Pulianthope, Pattalam, Choolai, Purasawalkam, Alwarpet, Semmenchery and a few other areas of Chennai.

Chennai and its suburbs may get light to moderate rain for the next two days. Heavy rains are likely in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Kerala, predicting heavy rains in six districts today. A similar alert has been issued for five other districts for Sunday.