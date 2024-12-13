INDIA
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rainfall across multiple districts until December 14.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rainfall across multiple districts until December 14. Severe waterlogging was reported in Trichy following incessant rain, while Thoothukudi and other districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.
The IMD predicts moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain in districts like Ariyalur, and Perambalur. Thiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.
The resultant weather conditions could lead to water logging and the traffic may be affected in some areas.
Light Thunderstorms & lightning with Light to Moderate rain are very likely at one or two places over Cuddalore, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukkudi districts of Tamilnadu. The Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu will receive light rain.
Tamil Nadu's weather forecast predicted a maximum temperature of 28-29°C, and a minimum temperature of 24-25°C, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light to moderate rain within the next 24 hours in several districts.
Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over other southern parts of India, mainly in Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
According to IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area that was previously located over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby regions has now shifted to a low-pressure zone over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjacent Comorin area.
As per the update, the system's upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is expected to move westward towards the Maldives and the nearby Lakshadweep area, crossing the Comorin region. The system is anticipated to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours, with a diminishing impact on the surrounding areas.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Pushpa 2: Telangana HC sends Allu Arjun to 14-day judicial custody in Hyderabad stampede death case
How India’s 2011 World Cup-winning coach shaped D Gukesh's World Chess Championship win
Setting new standards in cloud infrastructure and forecasting analytics by Krishna Kishor Tirupathi
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia targeted Ukraine with 93 missiles, 200 drones:' This is Putin's peace plan...'
Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 actor got arrested in Hyderabad theatre stampede: 'Blame ek insaan pe...'
'Better than original': Woman's adorable dance on 'Angaaron' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
'Treating Allu Arjun as common criminal is uncalled for': BRS leader Rama Rao slams Congress government
Tamil Nadu Rains: Severe waterlogging in these regions; IMD predicts heavy rainfall predicted in multiple districts
IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing XI for Gabba Test vs India, make one big change
Kusha Kapila's mom reveals how daughter's divorce impacted her, says she got 'little shaky' when an aunty asked her..
PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh
Saloni Sharma: Pioneering leadership in the dental billing industry
Meet woman who built Rs 8300 crore business from just Rs 2 lakh as a single mom of two, she owns...
Meet Kapoor family's only member who became graduate, quit Bollywood, 'avoided' Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor because...
Voronezh Radar in Chitradurga: Tracking missiles, enhancing India's security
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in Sandhya theatre stampede case
Nagaland Lottery Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday lucky draw, check full list here
US President-elect Donald Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to his January 20 inauguration, White House reacts
Friday The 13th' Today: Know origins of this 'spooky' day, when does it occur, decode the fear
Rani Mukerji to return as supercop in Mardaani 3, actress says threequel is 'dark, deadly and brutal'
Amid escalating violence, White House assures US President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 13, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Kerala Lottery Results December 13: NIRMAL NR 410 Friday lucky draw result TODAY
World's youngest chess champion D Gukesh's inspiring story: Stopped schooling at..., father quit job due to...
This family owns land, beaches, forests in most parts of world, leaves Saudi royal family behind, it is...
RBI receives bomb threat email in Russian language, warns of blowing up bank
Baba Vanga's chilling predictions for 2025 will leave you SHOCKED: War, aliens and beginning of...
IAS couple Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu: Know where they met, their love story
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, inks massive 10-year deal with Russia's Rosneft for supply of...
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma SLAMS Anupamaa actress in new post: 'Trust that karma and universe will...'
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor category', thin layer of fog covers the city
Gukesh, Liren jointly earn more prize money than what Rohit Sharma's Team India got after winning 2024 T20 World Cup
Donald Trump's BIG statement on possibility of war with Iran, says, 'anything can...'
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal expecting their first child? Actress BREAKS silence on pregnancy rumours: 'Yahan par...'
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail, second in a week
Tamil Nadu: Over 20 injured, many feared dead in Dindigul hospital fire
After Pushpa 2 massive success, Allu Arjun gives BIG update on Pushpa 3, unveils film's tagline: 'Ab rukega...'
Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli in Australia, celebrates 7 years of marriage by...
NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids heading towards Earth today at massive speed of...
Viswanathan Anand reacts to Gukesh’s historic World Chess Championship title: 'I knew he was...'
Allu Arjun says he wants Pushpa 2 records to be broken soon: 'It doesn’t matter...'
Syria Civil War: THIS Hollywood director's British son converted to Islam, joined Syrian rebel group, could now be...
This actress from Muslim family married king of Jodhpur, killed due to 'conspiracy', her spirit haunts the palace of...
BGT: Virat Kohli needs century in 3rd Test to equal Sunil Gavaskar’s rare feat, will become third batter in 147 years to
'Expression queen': Little girl’s adorable dance to Karan Aujla's 'Aaye Haaye' wins hearts, WATCH viral video
Watch: Man finds venomous cobra hiding under pillow, video goes viral
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR 72 without coaching, now posted as...
Meet man, who borrowed Rs 10000 from his mother to start his business, roped in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador, he is..
Meet one of richest women CEOs, who leads Rs 96627 crore pharma company, not from IIT, IIM
DNA TV Show: After Bashar al-Assad's ouster, focus shifts to chemical weapons in Syria
Jason Gillespie's future with Pakistan Test team uncertain? Coach refuses to travel for South Africa series
SA vs PAK: South Africa announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan, star pacer ruled out
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets another notice worth Rs 8030000000 from...
Rajiv Bajaj buys Rs 720000000 property, including bungalow and 1.15 acre land, in...
India vs Australia rivalry sets new benchmark, smashes viewership records during Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun film beats Kalki 2898 AD to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2024
WATCH: D Gukesh breaks down in tears after creating history, becoming youngest-ever World Chess Champion
'CHAK DE INDIA': PM Modi, Viswanathan Anand, Anand Mahindra join in celebrating D Gukesh's groundbreaking chess triumph
'Overweight, not in good physical condition': Former South Africa cricketer launches scathing attack on Rohit Sharma
'Khaane ki buraai...': Witty wedding invite goes viral for roasting Indian guests, see pics here
Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight: 'Aap log jab bhi airport...'
Meet Gukesh Dommaraju, youngest world champion in history of chess
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, world's fourth richest man, donates Rs 83000000 to...
Meet man, 'Ambani' of Bangladesh, 40000 times richer than former PM Sheikh Hasina, he is the founder of...
Not Pushpa 2, Stree 2, Fighter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Devara, the most popular Indian film of 2024 is...
Viral video: Haryana man throws viral divorce party, poses with mannequin of ex-wife, Watch
These are world's fastest shoes with 7mph speed, 2kg weigh, Rs 89000 worth, they are manufactured by...
In this place, riders have to pay unique tax not to humans, but to elephant, it is...
Anil Ambani's Rs 18658 crore company's shares surge by 5% after...
This college records Rs 5400000 placement package for 2025 batch, not IIT Delhi, IISC, it is...
'Izzat bhi hai aur...': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka opens up on infamous on-field spat with KL Rahul during IPL 2024
Akshay Kumar suffers eye injury on Housefull 5 sets, production house issues statement: 'We would request...'
'Jeff, do you want me to...': What happened when former VP stood up to Amazon founder
Noida International Airport to launch all electric taxi service, know details here
Unique record of Vinod Kambli is still unbroken by Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Joe Root
Year Ender 2024: From Ambani wedding to moye moye; look at the top YouTube videos of the year
Engage your audience on one device they can’t put down
Top 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies In The USA In 2025
'No Patiala Peg': After Hyderabad, Chandigarh body asks Diljit Dosanjh to avoid songs glorifying alcohol, violence
A Man With A Visionary Approach
Bangalore Airport Cabs by GoCabxi Enhance Services For Late-Night Travellers
Setting new benchmarks in enterprise security through advanced DevSecOps implementation by Karthikeyan Ramdass
Dhanush wishes former father-in-law Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday: 'My thalaiva'
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Big challenge for Reliance owner, world's richest man plans for...
Samarth: Pioneering privacy-preserving cloud native data sharing infrastructure
Meet ex-New Zealand cricketer who scored Test century against India, 224 in last game, now has no money to buy shoes
Setting New Standards in Healthcare Technology Integration: A Transformation Story of Vaidheyar Raman Balasubramanian
Revolutionising Risk Management in Credit Default Swap Markets: Shachi Ghanshyam Sayata's Innovation at ICE Clear Credit
Transforming Enterprise Commerce: VMware's Journey to a Unified Platform under Siddharth Choudhary's Leadership
Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming single Don, fans say 'Punjabi chhaa gaye oyee'
Nostradamus predictions 2025: These 6 zodiac signs are likely to become rich in 2025
Setting New Standards in Cloud Analytics Infrastructure: Hina Gandhi's Data Pipeline Innovation
Revolutionizing Enterprise Systems Integration: A Digital Transformation Journey by Balachandar Ramalingam
How much did Vinod Kambli earn from Bigg Boss? Shocking amount revealed
Throwback: When Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani dressed in lehga worth Rs.... for her wedding with Anand Piramal
Revolutionising Software Security: A Strategic CVE automation journey by Saurabh Kansal
Meet man, pharma billionaire who once led IPL, now has Rs 16975 crore net worth, leads Rs 20380 crore company as...
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah marriage: Will Gautam Adani's son grand function break Isha Ambani's wedding record?
This is most searched Indian in Pakistan on Google in 2024, not Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, he is...
Driving Digital Innovation: How Ramya Ramachandran revamped enterprise systems for global success