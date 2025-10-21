FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares viral video

Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she keeps low-key

Yash Chopra's biggest flop was named among great Indian films, became cult classic, debutant hero disappeared, earned...

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for South Africa, joins Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list

Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

Ever wondered how 'fuljhadi' is made? Viral video reveals process

INDIA

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast

The Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 21st to 25th. The RMC has issued orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts.

ANI

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

The Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 21st to 25th. "For today and tomorrow, we have given an extremely heavy rainfall warning to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu...Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 21st to 25th," B Amudha, Director, Regional Metrological Centre, Chennai told ANI.

She said that under the influence of an upper cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 hours IST today.

What has IMD predicted for the next few days?

"It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coast by the afternoon of 22nd October, 2025...There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, and it extends upto 5.8 km above our main sea level," she said.

"Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea persisted over the same region at 8:30 hours IST today...It is likely to move slowly westwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours. From the depression stage, it is likely to become a deep depression," she added. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed northeast monsoon preparedness via video conference with officials. "I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts," Stalin said in a post on X.

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken. People's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!," he added.

Orange, Yellow alert issued for some parts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the State for the next four days, as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea continue to feed moisture into the region. The RMC has issued orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur and Puducherry, till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said that a low pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression tomorrow afternoon.

"A low pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression tomorrow afternoon and move towards the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts. The system is unlikely to have a direct impact on Odisha, but rainfall activity is likely to occur over the state for the next seven days. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) is expected at isolated places in many districts," Mohanty told ANI.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Thoothukudi district, Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, P. Geetha Jeevan, convened a review meeting with departmental officials at the District Collector's office on Tuesday. 

