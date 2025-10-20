Tamil Nadu Rains: Continuous rainfall brings Chennai to a standstill, affects Diwali festivities, IMD predicts...
The RMC has issued a heavy rain alert for 11 districts in the southern and Western Ghats regions on the occasion of Deepavali. Districts likely to witness heavy rain include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi.
Thoothukudi witnessed severe waterlogging following four days of continuous heavy rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next six days, with several districts expected to experience heavy to very heavy showers between October 23 and 25.
The rainfall is expected to gradually spread to northern and Delta regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, starting from October 21, the RMC added.
Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam, Chennai, to review the preparedness and precautionary measures being taken across the state in view of the northeast monsoon and depression formation.The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with the District Collectors of Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris to assess the situation and review the steps taken to handle potential heavy rainfall in the coming days.
Chief Secretary N Muruganandam (IAS), Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary Dr M Sais Kumar (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department P Amudha (IAS), Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran (IAS), Commissioner of Disaster Management CG Thomas Vaithiyan (IAS), and other senior government officials were present during the review meeting.
Following the meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that the regions that had experienced heavy rainfall so far had not faced any major issues or damage. He further stated that, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected on October 21 and 22.
