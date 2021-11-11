Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm amid heavy rainfall

The arrivals would be suspended from 1:15 pm till 6 pm, however, the departures would continue at the Chennai airport.

The Chennai International Airport on Thursday (November 11) suspended arrivals at the airport due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds in the city. The arrivals would be suspended from 1:15 pm till 6 pm, however, the departures would continue.

"Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the wind, @AAI_Official," Chennai Airport tweeted.

Talking to ANI, Tamil Nadu's Revenue Department Principal Secretary Kumar Jayanth said, "Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai on Thursday.

Jayanth further said that 13 subways that were waterlogged, would be cleared and 160 fallen trees have also been removed.

"In the last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai," Jayanth added.

Meanwhile, following incessant rains in parts of the state over the past few days, special teams from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur to South Chennai have been rushed to upscale the relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Station Officer of Chennai, Senthil Rajkumar said, "Rescue operations underway in South Chennai. Teams came from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur. Around 150 personnel have come to Chennai for rescue operations."Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in the city.

Incessant rain caused water-logging in several parts of Chennai including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road due to heavy rainfall.

The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening."