Tamil Nadu rains: 14 die, trees uprooted in rain-related incidents, NDRF teams deployed

Amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu because of the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation.

The force said on Thursday that due to heavy rainfall, the waterlogging situation has been created at some places of the capital city of Chennai.

"A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has converted into a depression causing heavy rainfall in a few parts of Tamil Nadu and is likely to cross the Chennai coast near Mahabalipuram by this evening," the NDRF said.

Meanwhile, as many as 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state, standing crops were submerged, trees uprooted and over 1,000 tenements, mostly huts suffered damage across Tamil Nadu.

Till date in the ongoing monsoon season, 157 head of cattle have died, 1,146 huts and 237 houses have been affected in rain-related incidents across the state.

In view of water-logging, suburban train services saw suspensions and delays. The services, however, resumed later. Arrivals were resumed at the Chennai international airport after the depression faded.

Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday constituted a team of ministers to take stock of the crop loss due to heavy rains in several parts of the state. There are reports that 1.5 lakh acres of standing crops in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu have been inundated.

