Tamil Nadu Rainfall: 9 die as house collapses in Vellore

In an unfortunate incident, nine people died in their sleep after their house collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Pernambut, Vellore Friday morning, November 19. The deceased include 4 women, 4 children and a man. As per Collector TP Kumaravel Pandian, those who were injured have been rescued.

Speaking to a leading newspaper, Collector Kumaravel Pandian said that the building was weak and could not take the pressure of heavy rains. The rescue operation has been completed and injured people are undergoing the required treatment.

According to IMD, Tamil Nadu has been facing incessant rainfall due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal that crossed Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu today. While many parts continue to receive heavy rainfall, 13 districts have declared holidays for schools and colleges for the next three days.

State Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences towards that family who lost their loved ones and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.