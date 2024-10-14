The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Tiruvallur on October 15, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, according to reports.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Chennai and its suburbs for October 14 and 16, with anticipated rainfall between 6 cm and 12 cm. Meteorological officials indicate that a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rainfall to several districts this week.

On October 14, heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts, including Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Chengalpet, and Mayiladuthurai. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase on October 15, particularly in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet. The downpour is expected to persist on October 16, with heavy rain forecasted for the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.

Chennai has recently seen light rain spells, contributing to a decrease in daytime temperatures. Rain gauges measured 1 cm of rainfall each in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam. Following the nighttime rain, daytime temperatures were recorded at 32.1°C in Nungambakkam and 31.4°C in Meenambakkam, both of which are below the average temperature.

Meanwhile, the IMD has announced that the monsoon has fully retreated from states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya. Over the next two days, the monsoon is expected to withdraw from the Bay of Bengal, parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and the remaining areas of Gujarat.