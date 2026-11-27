IMD forecasts heavy rain in Theni Ghat areas on Friday, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Saturday. Chennai to stay dry.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Ghat areas of Theni district on Friday, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Saturday.

Warning comes as northeast monsoon regained strength over southern Tamil Nadu on Thursday after weeks of inadequate rainfall, bringing heavy showers to coastal districts, flooding roads and school premises and forcing restrictions at popular waterfalls.

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district recorded 18cm of rain in 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Following overnight showers that inundated school premises, district collector Vishu Mahajan declared a holiday for schools in Tiruchendur taluk on Thursday.

Waterlogging was reported near Mutharamman temple, police station and arterial roads in Kulasekarapattinam, inconveniencing motorists and devotees. Udangudi, Manapad and several other coastal villages also received heavy rainfall.

Courtallam falls closed for bathing

In Tirunelveli, intermittent showers continued into Thursday evening. Heavy rain in Western Ghats triggered a rise in water levels near Manimuthar, prompting authorities to restrict tourist access.

In neighbouring Tenkasi, bathing at Courtallam Main Falls was prohibited following a sharp increase in water flow. Restriction disappointed Sabarimala pilgrims who traditionally stop at falls to bathe on their way to Kerala. However, tourists were allowed to bathe at Five Falls, Old Courtallam and some smaller waterfalls on Thursday morning.

Reservoirs receive fresh inflows

Rainfall brought some relief to reservoirs across southern Tamil Nadu, with Papanasam and Manimuthar dams receiving more water than they released. Pechiparai and Perunchani reservoirs in Kanyakumari district also recorded fresh inflows.

However, water storage in several major reservoirs remained considerably below last year's levels. Storage in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai continued to decline, with Vaigai holding only 39% of its capacity.

Showers are significant for region, where Madurai and Theni had recorded seasonal rainfall deficits of 34% and 23%, respectively, until Tuesday. Shortfall has raised concerns over water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Chennai unlikely to get significant rain

While southern and western Tamil Nadu are expected to receive further showers, Chennai and neighbouring districts may see only isolated light rainfall spells for remainder of November.

V R Durai, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said easterly trough that was expected to bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu had shifted westwards, taking rain-bearing activity towards Kerala.

“There is no possibility for rainfall over north TN, including Chennai, at least till end of Nov,” he said.

According to IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Ghat areas of Theni on Friday (November 27). Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40kmph are likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Saturday (November 28).

On November 28, moderate rain is likely over delta, southern and western districts, while isolated light showers may occur elsewhere. North Tamil Nadu and some delta and central districts may remain largely dry on November 29.

Chennai is likely to record a maximum temperature of 31-32°C and a minimum of 24-25°C on Friday.