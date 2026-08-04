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Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK allege political vendetta

DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin has been detained by Tamil Nadu Police. A case has been registered against him over his controversial remarks on the Cauvery water dispute. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Police detain Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK allege political vendetta
Udayanidhi Stalin, LoP, Tamil Nadu. (File Image)
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Tamil Nadu Police has detained Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. The police have also registered a case against him for his remarks on the Cauvery Water dispute, which many people consider to be double-meaning and to target VM Vijay's 'friend' and film actor Trisha. Reacting to the police crackdown, the DMK leader said that the action is "revengeful". He said,  "Let the court decide." The unsavoury controversy erupted after the DMK leader attacked CM Vijay over the Cauvery Water Dispute and said something that has been interpreted as an innuendo, referring to Tamil actor Trisha, who is in the news for her proximity to CM Vijay. 

While addressing a crowd of his supporters and party members on the Cauvery water dispute, he attacked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and held him responsible for the government's failure to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu. As someone from the gathering shouted, "Trisha, Trisha", Udayanidhi stopped for a while and said something that kick-started the row. The DMK leader smiled and said, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there." Though he clarified that he was referring to the Cauvery, it was interpreted as a double-meaning comment linked to long-running social media speculation about Vijay and actor Trisha.

Udhayanidhi Stalin comes under scathing attack

The video of the speech went viral. The DMK leader was accused of making a sexist remark. His detractors alleged that the LoP unnecessarily dragged a woman into a political debate that had nothing to do with her. Slamming Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Rhevanth Charan described the comment as "absolutely disgusting". He said, "This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low."
 
 
 

 

 

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