FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Twisha Sharma Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, SC Stern Warning To Media

Twisha Sharma Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, SC Stern Warning To Media

Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss

Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'

David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan, took him to Judwaa shoot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join CM Vijay's TVK

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won the Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively. The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the assembly election, and the fresh resignations would bring their tally down to 44 seats.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 25, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join CM Vijay's TVK
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the recent poll debacle, the problems for the AIADMK seem to be mounting as three party MLAs -- Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar -- on Monday (May 25) submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. The three MLAs also met Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join hands with the ruling party.

Assembly Speaker Prabakaran will announce whether he has accepted their decision as he reviews their resignation letters. After the Speaker accepts their resignations, by-elections will be held for the concerned constituencies -- Madurantakam, Dharapuram, and Perundurai, along with Trichy East, from where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had tendered his resignation after winning two seats in the 2026 state assembly election.

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won the Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively. The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the assembly election, and the fresh resignations would bring their tally down to 44 seats. The Dravidian party has been facing an internal rift since the assembly election results were declared earlier this month. In a floor test held days after Vijay was sworn in, 25 of AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugam voted for the TVK. As a result, Vijay-led TVK passed the floor test with 144 votes.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK party secured a massive mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats. But it fell 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118. After days of drama and suspense, the TVK amassed the support of the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML. Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 and passed the floor test in the assembly on May 13.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas and 3 brownies daily before 45 kg weight loss
Sara Ali Khan recalls her 'mindless eating' phase, says she ate 2 pizzas
FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar, instructs Bollywood not to work with Dhurandhar star
FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar
Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join CM Vijay's TVK
Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join Vijay's TVK
David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan and took him to Judwaa shoot: 'What is this style of working'
David Dhawan reveals he personally woke up Salman Khan, took him to Judwaa shoot
Brown teaser: Karisma Kapoor turns to fearless cop, to bust baddies in neo-noir psychological crime thriller, fans react
Brown teaser: Karisma turns to fearless cop, to bust baddies in crime thriller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement