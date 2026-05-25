Tamil Nadu: 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs resign, join CM Vijay's TVK

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won the Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively. The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the assembly election, and the fresh resignations would bring their tally down to 44 seats.

After the recent poll debacle, the problems for the AIADMK seem to be mounting as three party MLAs -- Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar -- on Monday (May 25) submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. The three MLAs also met Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join hands with the ruling party.

Assembly Speaker Prabakaran will announce whether he has accepted their decision as he reviews their resignation letters. After the Speaker accepts their resignations, by-elections will be held for the concerned constituencies -- Madurantakam, Dharapuram, and Perundurai, along with Trichy East, from where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had tendered his resignation after winning two seats in the 2026 state assembly election.

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won the Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively. The AIADMK had won 47 seats in the assembly election, and the fresh resignations would bring their tally down to 44 seats. The Dravidian party has been facing an internal rift since the assembly election results were declared earlier this month. In a floor test held days after Vijay was sworn in, 25 of AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugam voted for the TVK. As a result, Vijay-led TVK passed the floor test with 144 votes.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK party secured a massive mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats. But it fell 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118. After days of drama and suspense, the TVK amassed the support of the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML. Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 and passed the floor test in the assembly on May 13.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).