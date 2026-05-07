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Tamil Nadu: Political crisis deepens, governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath, is it against constitution?

Vijay’s TVK emerged as the largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election with 108 seats but fell short of a majority.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 07, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: Political crisis deepens, governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath, is it against constitution?
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Tamil Nadu politics has entered a dramatic phase after the Assembly election produced a hung verdict, ending the state’s long-standing two-party dominance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay led his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to a stunning debut victory by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The result disrupted the decades-old political rivalry between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, both of which together failed to cross the 100-seat mark. However, despite emerging as the single largest party, TVK remains short of the 118 seats required for a clear majority.

Governor Seeks Proof of Majority

The political uncertainty deepened after Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi Arlekar reportedly asked Vijay to provide letters of support from at least 118 MLAs before he could be invited to form the government.

Sources said Vijay met the governor twice, but the discussions did not produce a breakthrough. The governor is understood to have questioned how a minority government with only 113 confirmed supporters could function effectively.

The TVK currently has the backing of the Indian National Congress, which won five seats. However, that support still leaves the party short of the majority mark.

Left Parties and VCK May Play Crucial Role

Vijay is now focusing on smaller regional and Left parties to secure additional numbers. The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are reportedly considering extending support.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said discussions were underway and also argued that a government’s majority should be tested on the Assembly floor rather than decided solely by the governor.

Interestingly, the DMK has also criticised the governor’s position, calling it disrespectful to the people’s mandate. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan too voiced support for Vijay, saying the largest party should be allowed to form the government first.

AIADMK Option Remains Uncertain

Speculation is also growing over a possible understanding between TVK and the AIADMK. Reports suggest some AIADMK legislators are open to supporting Vijay, though no formal talks have been confirmed. Such an alliance could comfortably cross the majority mark, but Vijay is believed to be cautious because of the AIADMK’s association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied allegations of influencing the governor’s stand and insisted that constitutional procedures are being followed. With the Assembly’s current term ending soon, Vijay has only a limited window to gather support and prove that TVK can form a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

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