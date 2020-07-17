Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue defaced in Coimbatore

A statue of social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was defaced by unknown people who allegedly poured saffron colour on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 04:21 PM IST

Periyar Statue

A statue of Dravidian ideologue and social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy was defaced by unknown people who allegedly poured saffron colour on it in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on Friday.

A complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers in the matter. Periyar supporters and DMK workers gathered at the spot here.

Taking to Twitter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi condemned this move stating that Periyar is not a mere statue but the path to social justice.

"Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours," Kanimozhi tweeted. 

Earlier this year, a similar incident was reported from Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu after uproar over veteran actor Rajinikanth's remark on social reformer Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar.

