Over 20 people were injured and many feared dead in a massive fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday night.

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals. "A fire broke out at a private hospital.

The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals. There could be some casualties, but we will confirm the number of deaths only after confirmation from doctors," the District Collector said. Further details are awaited.

