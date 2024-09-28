Twitter
Massive fire breaks out at Tata manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

More than 1,500 workers were reportedly present at the unit, when the fire erupted.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Massive fire breaks out at Tata manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu
A massive fire broke out in the Tata factory in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur Industrial Town on Saturday. The fire started in the cellphone manufacturing section, prompting employees to evacuate the premises, initial reported suggested.

More than 1,500 workers were reportedly present at the unit, when the fire erupted.

“There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders,” said a Tata Electronics statement.

