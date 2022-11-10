Tamil Nadu: Male students forced to strip, get hit on genitals in shocking ragging video; 7 suspended

Representational image

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a video of bullying male students surfaced on social media, where they were forced to strip down to their undergarments and were physically and sexually harassed by their seniors.

The harrowing visuals of bullying incidents allegedly emerged from the Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. While the authenticity of the video cannot be verified independently by DNA, many on social media are claiming that the videos showing sexual assault are from the Tamil Nadu college only.

The video doing rounds on social media shows students standing in their undergarments and doing pushups on the lawn while they are being sprayed with water. Due to the nature of the ragging video, a police probe has been ordered into the incident.

The short clip also shows partially undressed male students being sprayed with a hose in the ground, while some men are being forced to try and swim inside a shallow puddle. Two male students were also seen hugging inappropriately, while some men were seen rushing from one place to another.

A man was also seen touching and hitting another man on the genitals in the short clip, allegedly from the Tamil Nadu medical college. A text message also appeared in the video which said that senior students are forcing juniors to perform vile acts in the name of ragging.

As per NDTV reports, seven students from the Christian Medical College have been suspended in view of the ragging video, while a police probe has also been ordered in the same. It is also being determined right now if the video is real or fake.

