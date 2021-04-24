Tamil Nadu lockdown: Govt announces fresh curbs, malls, cinemas to remain shut - What's allowed, what's not

In view of the active Covid-19 cases inching closer to the 1 lakh mark across Tamil Nadu, the state has further intensified the lockdown-like restrictions. The following restrictions will come into effect from April 26, Tuesday, at 4 am.

What's closed:

1. Cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls and similar spaces where large crowds can gather.

2. Big format shops, shopping malls, supermarkets located in shopping malls.

3. Salons, spas, barbershops, beauty parlors in Chennai and other cities, towns.

4. Dine-in at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls.

5. No devotees allowed at places of worship, only staff can perform rituals.

6. No temple functions, even if permission was granted earlier. Only staff can conduct the event. No permission for new events.

7. Restaurants cannot offer dine-in in hotels, even for guests staying there.

8. Sport training facilities and academies.

What's permitted:

1. E-commerce delivery and operations.

2. Standalone departmental stores and supermarkets will be allowed to function with 50% crowds, without air conditioning.

3. Parcel/takeaway service at hotels and restaurants, tea shops etc.

4. Room service for hotel and lodge guests.

5. Maximum of 50 attendees at weddings and related events.

6. Maximum of 25 persons at funerals and processions.

7. 50% IT and ITES employees must work from home.

8. National and international level athletes can alone train at sporting facilities.

General guidelines:

1. Travelers coming into Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other states must register on eregister.tnega.org.

2. Overseas travelers coming into the state via plane/ vessel must register on eregister.tnega.org.

3. Only sitting crowds in government and private buses.

4. Driver plus three passengers in taxis.

5. Driver plus two passengers in autorickshaws.

6. Night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and Sunday lockdown will continue to be in force.

7. Those traveling to and from workplace must carry ID cards.

8. Companies/work establishments can function as per existing guidelines, by following Covid-19 protocols.