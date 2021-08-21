Tamil Nadu lockdown news: CM Stalin to decide on extension soon, know details here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is soon expected to take a call on the extension or relaxation of the Corona-induced lockdown in the state. The COVID-19 caseload has declined significantly in the state.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that the government is likely to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from September 1. A recent order also said that the schools will require to operate on 50 per cent capacity.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu had come to this conclusion after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state and cities and medical consultation. "The experts said children were under depression since they continue to remain indoors, and it has created a gap in the learning process among students. Moreover, they pointed out that a majority of students could not attend online classes being due to network and gadget issues," said M K Stalin on reopening schools.

Not only schools but medical institutions have also been given a go-ahead to reopen from August 16. Medical institutions have only been considered to reopen because the students were losing out on practical classes. All institutions to reopen have been advised to start preparing to reopen and make sure to follow covid appropriate norms within the premises. This being said, though the schools will reopen, attendance will not be mandatory for students.

It is mandatory to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Protocols like wearing masks, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing need to be followed strictly.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,667 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours.