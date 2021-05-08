Tamil Nadu lockdown: Complete curfew for two weeks from May 10 - what's allowed, what's not

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

8 health benefits of drinking ajwain-saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu lockdown: Complete curfew for two weeks from May 10 - what's allowed, what's not

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took oath on Friday, said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2021, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a two-week lockdown from May 10 to May 24. The order was issued a day after the state recorded its biggest day spike of new Covid infections.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

What’s not allowed: 

International flights, except for those allowed by Home Ministry 

Those coming into Tamil Nadu must apply for instant-approval E-passes from eregister.tnega.org

Big format stores (above 3000sq ft) and shopping malls

Supermarkets in malls

TASMAC liquor outlets will be shut 

Beauty parlors, salons, spas, shut across the state 

Cinema halls, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks, meeting halls, and similar public places shut

Ban on small-scale veggie-fruit shops in Koyambedu market in Chennai continues 

Small-scale shops in wholesale markets across Tamil Nadu’s districts also to remain shut 

Ban on indoor or outdoor sport, education, entertainment, cultural, political or social events 

Private Offices, IT &ITEs will not be allowed to function, only WFH

No permission for rituals at all places of worship… only those taking care of the place of worship can perform daily routine rituals 


Tourist destinations like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, closed for tourists 

No entry for people across beaches in Tamil Nadu 

Zoos, mueseums, parks, protected monuments, etc. to remain shut on all days 

Schools, colleges, Universities, Govt and pvt training centers, summer camps, Swimming pools, Sports training academies to remain shut

What’s allowed: 

Standalone grocery, vegetable shops and supermarkets, meat and fish stalls can operate till 12 noon without AC (all others shops not permitted to remain open)

Dunzo and similar E-com delivery services permitted to deliver grocery, veggies and other items 

Only take-aways allowed in hotels and mess, no dine-in; Only room service(food) for those staying in hotels or lodges, no dining/buffet in restaurants 

Take-away timings in hotels 6am-10am; 12noon-3pm; 6pm-9pm. Swiggy, Zomato and related services can operate during these hours alone 

Tea stalls can operate until 12 noon, no dine-in; Govt-run Amma Canteens will function 

Up to 20 persons permitted at Funerals and related processions; Maximum of 50 persons at weddings and related functions 

Courts and Judiciary, Secretariat, government machinery, all health and medical-related activities allowed to function

State Govt offices other than the essential category won’t function. Dept to arrange travel facilities for employees 

Similar restrictions on Central Govt offices as well 

Only exempted factories permitted to function 

Milk, newspaper, courier, hospitals and related functions, Goods transport, vehicles transporting farm produce, Petrol and diesel tankers and pumps 

Shops selling agircultural needs such as fertilizer, pesticide, cattle feed can function from 6am to 12noon 

Street vendors selling vegetables, fruits, flowers permitted until 12 noon 

Fair Price shops from 8am to 12 noon 


Paid Caregivers for aged, differently abled, diseased can function with ID card or relevant documents 

On-going in-situ construction work

Industries manufacturing essential commodities and continuous process industries as notified earlier can continue to function. Workers can carry ID card or necessary documents and travel in company bus or own vehicle 

Telecom sector and related functions can go on 

Maintenance work in data centres handling Medical/finance/banking/tranport etc essential functions under IT can function 

Staff will be allowed to travel to railway stations, airports, seaports… logistics functions will go on 

Banks, ATMs, functions related to banking, insurance will be permitted with 50pc staff

Press and Media 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

'Should I fight with Indians?': Pakistan star's epic response to journalist before World Cup 2023 goes viral

Meet Instacart founder who walked away with Rs 9,100 crore by exiting startup post IPO

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE