Tamil Nadu lockdown: Complete curfew for two weeks from May 10 - what's allowed, what's not

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took oath on Friday, said.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a two-week lockdown from May 10 to May 24. The order was issued a day after the state recorded its biggest day spike of new Covid infections.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.



"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.



Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171. According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

What’s not allowed:

International flights, except for those allowed by Home Ministry

Those coming into Tamil Nadu must apply for instant-approval E-passes from eregister.tnega.org

Big format stores (above 3000sq ft) and shopping malls

Supermarkets in malls

TASMAC liquor outlets will be shut

Beauty parlors, salons, spas, shut across the state

Cinema halls, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks, meeting halls, and similar public places shut

Ban on small-scale veggie-fruit shops in Koyambedu market in Chennai continues

Small-scale shops in wholesale markets across Tamil Nadu’s districts also to remain shut

Ban on indoor or outdoor sport, education, entertainment, cultural, political or social events

Private Offices, IT &ITEs will not be allowed to function, only WFH

No permission for rituals at all places of worship… only those taking care of the place of worship can perform daily routine rituals



Tourist destinations like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, closed for tourists

No entry for people across beaches in Tamil Nadu

Zoos, mueseums, parks, protected monuments, etc. to remain shut on all days

Schools, colleges, Universities, Govt and pvt training centers, summer camps, Swimming pools, Sports training academies to remain shut

What’s allowed:

Standalone grocery, vegetable shops and supermarkets, meat and fish stalls can operate till 12 noon without AC (all others shops not permitted to remain open)

Dunzo and similar E-com delivery services permitted to deliver grocery, veggies and other items

Only take-aways allowed in hotels and mess, no dine-in; Only room service(food) for those staying in hotels or lodges, no dining/buffet in restaurants

Take-away timings in hotels 6am-10am; 12noon-3pm; 6pm-9pm. Swiggy, Zomato and related services can operate during these hours alone

Tea stalls can operate until 12 noon, no dine-in; Govt-run Amma Canteens will function

Up to 20 persons permitted at Funerals and related processions; Maximum of 50 persons at weddings and related functions

Courts and Judiciary, Secretariat, government machinery, all health and medical-related activities allowed to function

State Govt offices other than the essential category won’t function. Dept to arrange travel facilities for employees

Similar restrictions on Central Govt offices as well

Only exempted factories permitted to function

Milk, newspaper, courier, hospitals and related functions, Goods transport, vehicles transporting farm produce, Petrol and diesel tankers and pumps

Shops selling agircultural needs such as fertilizer, pesticide, cattle feed can function from 6am to 12noon

Street vendors selling vegetables, fruits, flowers permitted until 12 noon

Fair Price shops from 8am to 12 noon



Paid Caregivers for aged, differently abled, diseased can function with ID card or relevant documents

On-going in-situ construction work

Industries manufacturing essential commodities and continuous process industries as notified earlier can continue to function. Workers can carry ID card or necessary documents and travel in company bus or own vehicle

Telecom sector and related functions can go on

Maintenance work in data centres handling Medical/finance/banking/tranport etc essential functions under IT can function

Staff will be allowed to travel to railway stations, airports, seaports… logistics functions will go on

Banks, ATMs, functions related to banking, insurance will be permitted with 50pc staff

Press and Media