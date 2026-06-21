FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever

Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at seafood unit in Tiruvallur

The incident occurred at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam on Sunday afternoon. Some of those undergoing treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at seafood unit in Tiruvallur
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered strict action (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least seven workers have died, while dozens of others are undergoing treatment after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam on Sunday (June 21). Some of those undergoing treatment are said to be in critical condition. Tamil Nadu minister R Kumar has said that all the affected are migrant labourers.

The gas leak reportedly occurred from a measure valve installed at the seafood processing unit. Ammonia is an industrial refrigerant, which is commonly used in storage warehouses at seafood units. After the gas leak, the workers at the unit complained of shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting. Some of those affected may be referred to hospitals in the state capital Chennai for advanced treatment. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection to the incident and reportedly detained the seafood facility's owner.

After receiving information about the leak, personnel from the Periyapalayam Police Station, Fire and Rescue Services, the Revenue Department, and the Health Department rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Following a request from the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices and specialised rescue gear to secure the area and assist the rescue efforts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered strict action against those responsible for the gas leak. Reportedly, a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the gas leak. The panel comprises the director of industrial safety and health, the member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the additional director of public health. The panel has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar said he was in grief over the incident. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Thiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers," Arlekar said, according to a statement from the Lok Bhavan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at seafood unit in Tiruvallur
Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after gas leak at seafood unit
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever
Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day
From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day
From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement