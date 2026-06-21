Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at seafood unit in Tiruvallur

The incident occurred at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam on Sunday afternoon. Some of those undergoing treatment are said to be in critical condition.

At least seven workers have died, while dozens of others are undergoing treatment after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam on Sunday (June 21). Some of those undergoing treatment are said to be in critical condition. Tamil Nadu minister R Kumar has said that all the affected are migrant labourers.

The gas leak reportedly occurred from a measure valve installed at the seafood processing unit. Ammonia is an industrial refrigerant, which is commonly used in storage warehouses at seafood units. After the gas leak, the workers at the unit complained of shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting. Some of those affected may be referred to hospitals in the state capital Chennai for advanced treatment. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection to the incident and reportedly detained the seafood facility's owner.

After receiving information about the leak, personnel from the Periyapalayam Police Station, Fire and Rescue Services, the Revenue Department, and the Health Department rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Following a request from the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices and specialised rescue gear to secure the area and assist the rescue efforts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered strict action against those responsible for the gas leak. Reportedly, a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the gas leak. The panel comprises the director of industrial safety and health, the member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the additional director of public health. The panel has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar said he was in grief over the incident. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Thiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers," Arlekar said, according to a statement from the Lok Bhavan.