Tamil Nadu: Jilted lover throws petrol bomb at girl's house in Madurai, arrested

An unrequited lover and his friend were detained by Teppakulam police in Tamil Nadu's Madurai for throwing a molotov cocktail at a girl's home. According to the police, the incident happened on Monday afternoon at the residence of 45-year-old Saravanakumar on Vadivel Street in Mela Anuppanadi.

After throwing the rudimentary bottle bomb at the house, Manirathanam and his friend Parthasarathy both ran away from the scene. No significant harm to life or property was done as a result of the incident. According to Teppakulam Police, the accused Manirathanam had been living close to Sarvanakumar's house for a while and had been harassing the latter's daughter while admitting to being in love with her.

Manirathnam was reported to the police, and they warned Saravanakumar not to approach the girl or otherwise harass her. The police previously relocated Saravanakumar and his daughter to a different area of the city. The accused allegedly continued to harass the girl and his family despite numerous warnings, according to the police.

The Teppakulam police have detained both men, and more investigation is being done. An example of a crude bomb is a Molotov cocktail, which is typically made of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid and a wick that is lit before being thrown. In spite of the fact that Vyacheslav Molotov was not its creator, the device bears his name. Molotov served as the Soviet Union's foreign affairs minister during and after World War II.

(With inputs from ANI)