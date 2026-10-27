Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: How 17 prisoners escaped Theni sub-jail after faking medical emergency; 4 caught

Tamil Nadu jailbreak: 17 prisoners escaped Theni sub-jail after faking a medical emergency and attacking warders. Four caught, 13 remain at large.

In a major security breach, 17 remand prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday (October 26) night after allegedly assaulting prison warders. The inmates reportedly staged a medical emergency to trick the jail staff into opening their cell before fleeing.

Police have so far apprehended four of the escaped prisoners, while a massive search operation is underway to trace the remaining 13. Authorities have formed 17 special teams and intensified security at check-posts across the region.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari visited the sub-jail following the incident and conducted an inquiry with Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gowtham and other senior officials.

How did 17 prisoners escape?

According to preliminary investigations, all 17 prisoners were lodged in a cell at Thekkampatti sub-jail. Around 10.30 pm on Monday, some inmates reportedly called the warder on duty, claiming that one of the prisoners was suffering from an epileptic seizure and needed immediate medical assistance.

Believing the claim, prison staff opened the cell and entered to help the inmate. However, the prisoners allegedly attacked the warders and escaped from the premises around 11 pm.

The incident prompted an immediate security alert, with police personnel deployed around the sub-jail and at several check-posts to prevent the fugitives from leaving the region.

Four prisoners caught, 17 special teams formed

Inspector General Vijayendra Bidari confirmed that one of the escaped inmates, identified as Praveen Kumar, was apprehended within hours of the jailbreak. Three other prisoners were subsequently caught, taking the total number of apprehended inmates to four.

"As many as 17 special teams have been formed. Combing operations are underway to secure all the remaining accused," Bidari said. Police have launched search operations across several areas and intensified checks on roads and district borders.

Who are the escaped prisoners?

According to police, several of the prisoners were from Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Villupuram districts and were being held in connection with different criminal cases.

The 17 inmates have been identified as Lingam, Raja Sinkanthar, Karuppasamy, Silambarasan, Thirupathi, Maenchi Sundram, Sabari, Pon Muthu, Nijanth, Karthik Raja, Mugilan, Selva, Tharun, Rajkumar, Praveen, Muthu Ilango and Rajuveen. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of all four prisoners who were recaptured.

Following the jailbreak, the district police sounded an alert and deployed additional personnel across check-posts. Senior officers are examining how the prisoners managed to overpower the warders and escape from the sub-jail.

Police have also urged members of the public to share any information about the escaped inmates.