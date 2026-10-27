Tamil Nadu jailbreak ends in forest: Drones track 13 inmates hiding in jungle, 9 officials suspended

Police have now caught 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who fled Theni district's Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Tamil Nadu. The search for the other four is still on.

What began as a feigned epileptic fit ended within a day for most who walked out through the main gate.

Police have now caught 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who fled Theni district's Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Tamil Nadu. The search for the other four is still on.

According to police, some convicts were hiding in the forests behind the prison and were located with drones.

What police said?

Director General of Police (Prisons) and Correctional Services Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services R Kanagaraj, DIG Prisons Madurai A Murugesan and IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari visited the spot and met local jail officials and reviewed the situation at the jail.

DGP Tamil Nadu Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal spoke to Kerala DGP R A Chandrasekhar and requested alertness in districts along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to catch the prisoners.

On his instructions, the entire state police machinery, especially field officers of South Zone and Central Zone, were put on alert. Officers were directed to take up vehicle checking, checking of lodges and strengthening of check posts, an official said.

Earlier, IGP Bidari confirmed that four of the 17 prisoners who escaped from Theni sub-jail were arrested during combing operations.

Convict caught from autorickshaw

The fifth convict was caught from an autorickshaw he boarded after the escape.

According to police, the unsuspecting auto driver agreed to drop him at Kanavilakku. A police head constable riding a two-wheeler intercepted the auto, recognised the fugitive and asked the driver to take the passenger straight to jail.

Police formed 17 special teams to trace the absconding convicts. In a joint operation with Kerala Police, Tamil Nadu Police set up temporary check-posts in areas bordering Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul districts to catch the culprits.

Who were the 17 prisoners?

The 17 prisoners who escaped have been identified as N Solai Mugileswaran, K Meenakshi Sundaram, M Karuppusamy, P Sabarinathan, P Ponmuthuselvam, G Nishanth, M Muthuelangovan, R Rejin, C Dharunkumar, K Thiruppathi, S Pandiselvam, N Karchickraja, T Praveenkumar, S Silambarasan, A Raja Sikkandhar, K Rajkumar, J Lingaprasath.

How convicts were caught?

Drones proved useful as one of the convicts caught right after the jailbreak was traced with a drone. He was allegedly hiding behind Theni jail in a forest area.

As police officials stepped up efforts to nab the culprits on Tuesday, eight more convicts were arrested with the help of drones, taking the total recaptured to 13.

An official also confirmed the recapture of 13 convicts. They were hiding in the forests behind the jail and were identified and arrested with the use of drones, he said.

He further said efforts are on to nab the remaining four prisoners.

Police said they were involved in various cases including murder and drug offences. Of the 17, seven were convicted for murder, six for robbery, two for drug offences, one under the Arms Act and one for theft.

The Theni district jail has been functioning since January 10, 2019, and can accommodate 200 prisoners.

Inside the Theni jail breakout

Giving details of the incident in an official statement, the prison department said a total of 334 prisoners were lodged in the jail on October 26.

Around 10 pm on October 26, some prisoners raised an alarm stating that an inmate in the third block was having an epileptic fit.

Grade II Warder Stalin Prabhu proceeded inside to check whether the prisoner was in difficulty. However, the other inmates overpowered him and the main gate guard and escaped after snatching the keys of the main entrance.

Nine jail staff suspended

Nine prison staff have also been suspended, an investigating officer said on Tuesday. "They have been suspended for lack of duty," the official said.

As HT reported earlier, the prisoners escaped after allegedly staging a ruse that one of them was having an epileptic fit and required medical attention.

"It appears that the prisoners escaped by a putting a drama as if one of them was unwell and suffering from fits or epilepsy. They overpowered the prison guards and escaped,” said IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari.

After the incident, multiple cases were registered at Gandamanur Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty), BNS 296(b) (obscene acts), BNS 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon), among others.

Opposition targets govt after jail break

The Theni jail escape triggered Opposition criticism in Tamil Nadu. Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin targeted the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, saying after "Breaking Bad", "Prison Break" has now happened in the state.

“Before the Tamil Nadu people could recover from the shock of two inmates escaping from Puzhal prison (near Chennai), last week, 17 inmates have escaped from the Theni district prison,” he said, adding that for the first since 1995 since 1995 so many prisoners have escaped in a short period. He said the incidents highlighted that the TVK government was “completely useless” and Tamil Nadu has reached a “pathetic state” where the public has to protect themselves.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the incident as a 'rude shock'. Referring to CM Vijay's visit to the central prison near Chennai in July, he asked, "You went to inspect the central prison near Chennai. Even after that inspection, is this the condition of the prison department?"

The BJP too hit out at the government, calling the Theni jailbreak a "humiliating failure".