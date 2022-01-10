Tamil Nadu issues new guidelines for Jallikattu – Details inside

Following the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the Tamil Nadu government has issued new guidelines to restrict the number of spectators at the ‘Jallikattu’ event. While the state government has permitted the traditional bull taming sport, it has capped the number of spectators allowed to 150.

The state government has also said that only two people, including the bull’s owner and an assistant, shall be allowed inside the arena with each bull.

Jallikattu event is a bull taming sport that is traditionally held during the Pongal festival in January. The new rules have been released to control further spread of COVID-19 across the state.

As part of the new guidelines, the district administrations will provide identity cards to the two people who will be allowed inside the ring. No other person has the permission to enter the ring. Moreover, all participants must be fully vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Besides the bull’s owners, all players will be provided ID cards by respective district administrations. All players participating in the sport must have full vaccination and a negative RT-PCR certificate.

According to the guidelines, the districts must complete the process of issuing IDs to both owners and players three days prior to the Jallikattu event.

Although the state government has restricted the number of players participating in the sport to 150, it has permitted the participation of 300 players in ‘Jallikattu’.

Meanwhile, the government directive mandates that those who are organising the sport, those who are overseeing the preparations and all spectators must be fully vaccinated and have a negative test report.

The number of spectators allowed has been further reduced. Only 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the open space where the sport is taking place or a maximum of 150 viewers (whichever is lower), shall be permitted.

Those living in cities and towns other than the venue of the sport have been advised to watch the event via television or the internet.