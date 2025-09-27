Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: In a major incident, at least 31 people are dead after a massive rally took place in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The rally was taken out during actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay’s campaign. The major reason behind this has been overcrowding

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 10:47 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay's Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here's what we know so far
At least 31 people have died in Vijay's rally in Karur due to stampede.
In a major incident, at least 31 people are dead after a massive rally took place in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The rally was taken out during actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign on Saturday, i.e., September 27. According to many reports, overcrowding has been the main reason behind the sudden stampede.   

What happened during the rally?

According to eyewitnesses, at around 7:45 pm, a large crowd from the gathering pushed towards the front where Vijay was standing at the barricaded stage just to have a glimpse of him. The Karur incident started from that attempt. This heavy movement of people and a rush led to the Tamil Nadu stampede among other attendees, which caused at least 30 people to faint. They were then rushed to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: 31 dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

Due to this chaos, many children were separated from their families. Volunteers and police were unable to manage the crowd properly. In one of the visuals from the rally, Vijay can be seen stopping his speech midway to address the Karur tragedy. In another video, he can be seen distributing water bottles and calling the name of one of the missing children.

Permission to participate in the Vijay Thalapathy rally was only given to 30,000 attendees, but around 60,000 people attended, with many arriving on foot, by tractors, and buses.

According to a police source, the racing crowd choked all entry points while stage barricades were destroyed under the pressure of the crowd. The security had not installed any buffer zones.  

