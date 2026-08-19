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Tamil Nadu hikes milk procurement price to Rs 41/litre, announces Rs 5 incentive; Rs 360 crore annual outgo

The announcement states that, as a result of the increase, the government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month and ₹360 crore per year.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Tamil Nadu hikes milk procurement price to Rs 41/litre, announces Rs 5 incentive; Rs 360 crore annual outgo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (File Photo/ANI)
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The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of major measures under Rule 110, covering milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage.

The government has announced an increase in the milk procurement price from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre. The announcement states that, as a result of the increase, the government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month and ₹360 crore per year.

In the healthcare and medical education sector, the government has announced ₹351 crore for increasing student admission capacity in government medical colleges. A total of 6,098 additional seats will be created for developing healthcare professionals, including 660 B.Sc. Nursing seats, 1,925 additional seats in nursing colleges and schools, 2,778 seats across 12 paramedical courses, and 735 additional seats in medical courses.

The announcement also states that seven new government nursing colleges will be established.In Perambalur, a 400-bed world-class multi-speciality hospital will be established at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. The facility is intended to provide advanced medical treatment and healthcare services.

Another major announcement concerns the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The annual limit for medical treatment is proposed to be increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh, according to the announcement.

Additional medical and surgical services for transgender persons will also be provided under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at Chennai Stanley, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Karur and Kanyakumari.

The milk procurement measure is expected to benefit more than 3.16 lakh milk producers. In addition to the increase in the procurement price, the government has announced that the government incentive will be increased from ₹3 to ₹5 per litre.

Taken together, the announcements focus on improving the livelihoods of milk producers, expanding medical and nursing education, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to insurance-funded treatment and expanding specialised healthcare services across Tamil Nadu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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