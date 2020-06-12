Tamil Nadu govt transfers Health Secretary Beela Rajesh over rising COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday transferred Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and posted her as Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.

J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, is the new Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

The news came to light after a Public (Special A) Department issued a notice on the same earlier in the morning.

"The following transfers and postings are notified:- (i) Dr.Beela Rajesh, IAS , Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department vice Thiru N.Muruganandam IAS., holding additional charge; (ii) Dr.J.Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department vice Dr.Beela Rajesh, IAS; He will continue to hold the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration in full additional charge until further orders," the order read.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 38,716 including 17,662 active cases, 20,705 cured/discharged/migrated and 349 deaths.