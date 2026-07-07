Tamil Nadu: Govt employees' salary to increase by 25%, CM Vijay announces first TASMAC pay revision in 20 years

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 25% salary hike for TASMAC employees to curb corruption and prevent overcharging of liquor customers.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 25% salary hike for employees working at TASMAC liquor outlets, saying the move is intended to curb corruption and put an end to the common practice of customers being charged more than the official price for liquor bottles.

The salary revision is part of the government's broader effort to reform the functioning of state-run liquor shops and improve transparency.

Government says better pay will end extra charges

For years, customers have complained about being asked to pay an additional Rs 10 per bottle at several TASMAC outlets. The government believes that improving employees' salaries will remove the incentive for such practices.

Explaining the decision, Minister Vignesh said the enhanced wages are expected to ensure that staff no longer resort to collecting extra money from customers beyond the prescribed price. According to him, this is the first major salary revision for TASMAC employees in nearly two decades.

The revised pay structure is also expected to improve employee welfare while strengthening accountability across liquor outlets. The government is expected to announce implementation details soon.

Part of a larger reform agenda

The salary hike is the latest in a series of reforms introduced by the state government to improve the management of TASMAC outlets. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.

Officials said Tamil Nadu has a total of 4,765 TASMAC outlets. Of the 717 shops identified for closure, 276 were located near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands. The government described the move as a social reform initiative aimed at limiting easy access to alcohol in sensitive public areas.

Political leaders welcome the move

The closure of liquor outlets received support from leaders across the political spectrum.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan welcomed the decision, urging the government to continue shutting down more liquor shops and strengthen regulation of alcohol sales. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also backed the initiative, calling it a long-awaited response to public demand. He said the closures would help improve safety for women, students and the general public.

Among several new government initiatives

The TASMAC salary hike adds to a series of policy measures introduced by the TVK government after assuming office. Other key initiatives include free electricity for domestic consumers, the creation of a dedicated women's safety force and the establishment of anti-drug units in every district.