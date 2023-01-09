Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walks out of Assembly amid row with CM MK Stalin over his speech.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Monday walked out of the Assembly after Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution which demanded to only include the speech printed and approved by the government on record.

Earlier, the government accused Governor Ravi of skipping a few references during his address to the state Assembly, prompting CM Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations.

A resolution seeking to relax Rule 17 of the state assembly and not include the speech delivered by the Governor in the Legislative Assembly was unanimously adopted by the House. The walkout of the Governor led to him not being present during the National Anthem in the House. The House was adjourned for the day after the incident.

WATCH Chennai Governor RN Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu assembly after CM MK Stalin alleged Governor R N Ravi skipped certain parts of the speech has completely gone against the decorum of the assembly.



The DMK-dominated House had convened for the first session of the year with the Governor's customary address to the members. Earlier, Ravi began his address amid slogan shouting against him by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK.

As soon as he began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal NaduTamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu). The slogans later ceased.

Ravi made a reference to Swami Vivekananda, much to the indignance of the treasury benches, skipping certain portions from his customary speech. He omitted the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai.

(With inputs from PTI)