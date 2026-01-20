FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Tamil Nadu: Governor-CM tension escalates, RN Ravi walks out of assembly without delivering inaugural speech

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left the Assembly session after declining to read the speech prepared by the state government, asserting that it contained "inaccuracies" and "unsubstantiated claims."

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Tamil Nadu: Governor-CM tension escalates, RN Ravi walks out of assembly without delivering inaugural speech
TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi once again refused to deliver the customary speech at the start of the Legislative Assembly session and exited the House without reading it. As the session began, Speaker M Appavu urged the Governor to follow established rules and stick to the government-approved speech.

The Speaker emphasised legislative primacy, saying, “Only MLAs can express opinion in the House, no one else.” From the well of the House, Governor Ravi expressed his disappointment, saying it was “unfortunate” that his speech was interrupted and that “The National Anthem was not given due respect.” He also claimed his microphone was repeatedly switched off, preventing him from speaking, and soon after, he walked out of the Assembly without delivering the address.

Later, Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) issued a statement explaining the walkout. The release alleged that the Governor’s microphone was repeatedly turned off, stopping him from speaking. It also claimed the prepared address contained “numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements” and left out several key issues the Governor wanted to raise, including concerns about Dalit atrocities, rising sexual violence against Dalit women, and a lack of respect for the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK party leader criticised the Governor’s actions, calling it a violation of constitutional spirit and parliamentary traditions, and a resolution was passed in the Assembly considering the address as delivered by recording it in the proceedings

The opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly and protested against the ruling DMK-led State government.

"Actions of the Governor insult the 100-year-old assembly. I would like to recollect the phrase of CN Annadurai who said before that, "Why does a goat need a beard, and why does a state need a Governor?" Stalin said.

"Both Annadurai and Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, when they were Chief Ministers before, had never disrespected the post of the Governor. My legislators and I have also followed these footsteps and never deterred against the Governor. However, the act of the Governor now and the previous occasions is saddening. Tamil Nadu assembly reflects the sentiments of crores of Tamils," the chief Minister said.

Stalin, further said that the Governor should value the people of the state. "He should respect the majority government which is formed by the public vote. Governor is spreading malicious campaigns against the government in public platforms. His attempt to enact a similar move in the assembly is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said.Following this Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution.

"The assembly doesn't accept the fact that the Governor walks out of the assembly without reading the customary speech prepared by the state government. The assembly considers the speech in English of the governor once uploaded into the systems of the MLAs as speech delivered and will recorded as such in the assembly proceedings."Earlier this morning Governor R N Ravi arrived to address the House, with leaders from multiple political parties present.

The Governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil Anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, he walked without reading the opening address.This is the third time that he staged a walk out after having skipped the customary address for the past two years.

In the years 2024, 2025 too the Governor did not deliver the address to the Assembly. Last year, he staged a walkout from the assembly as the national anthem was not played at the start of his address.

This incident marks the third consecutive year that Governor Ravi has either skipped or walked out of the Assembly’s customary address, with previous years (2024 and 2025) seeing similar confrontations over anthem protocols and content objections. 

(With ANI inputs)

