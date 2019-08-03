Tamil Nadu government hikes Festival Advance to Rs 10,000 for its employees

The Tamil Nadu state government has decided to hike Employees' Festival Advance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 effective from August 2, 2019. The official notification for the same has been issued by the government.

"The Government after careful consideration, direct that the Festival Advance payable to the Government employees, Teachers, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of the local bodies, aided educational institutions and the employees who are eligible to draw the Festival Advance be enhanced from Rs.5,000/- to Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten thousand only). There shall be no change in the existing procedure for sanction and recovery of Festival Advance," said the official notification issued by the state government.

Festival Advance to the state government employees was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 in 2012.