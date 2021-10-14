Tamil Nadu: Government announces more lockdown relaxations ahead of festive season

Based on a meeting with a committee of experts, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced a further set of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions, ahead of the festive season. All stores, hotels, other services that were allowed to function till 10 pm can henceforth function till 11 pm.

All places of worship that were closed for devotees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are now open throughout the week. Tuition centers, government, and private job fairs, etc. can also function from today (October 14) onwards.

From November 1, private exhibitions, playschools, nursery schools (LKG, UKG), and Anganwadis can function, ensuring that the caretakers, workers are fully vaccinated.

According to an earlier communication from the Government, in-person classes for students of classes 1-8 would also commence on November 1. On Sundays, beaches will be open to the public. 100 persons can take part in weddings and 50 persons in funerals. However, the ban on political, social, cultural events will continue.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,82,137. As many as 19 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,833.