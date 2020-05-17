Tamil Nadu follows Maharashtra, extends lockdown till May 31

Headlines

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu follows Maharashtra, extends lockdown till May 31

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after the Maharashtra government announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, the Tamil Nadu government took the same path. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.

As long as it is for essential services, travel within these districts will be allowed freely. On the other hand, inter-state travel will continue to require government authorisation, the CM said.

In the remaining 12 districts, including capital Chennai, there will be no change in the restrictions and they will be the same as during the third phase of lockdown, that was set to end on Sunday. Taxis and other vehicles here will be allowed only for medical use and will require e-passes to function.

Palaniswami said that he had a discussion with top officials and public health and medical experts who suggested to extend the lockdown till May 31 and keep in place the curbs including closure of schools and colleges, religious places while the relaxations already in place should continue.

The new relaxations in 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur, where people will allow people to use government and private buses for commuting within the district and they do not need "TN e-pass," (permission for travel), he said.

Across all state, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars will continue to remain closed. Parks, beaches and sports complexes will be stay closed.

However, teachers and educational staff who have been selected to evaluate class 12 exam papers will remain exempted from the restrictions.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported 10,585 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 74 deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Manipur: How rumours, fake news fuelled violence

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Remember Sandali Sinha of Tum Bin, she quit Bollywood after just 6 films to marry millionaire businessman

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE