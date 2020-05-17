Tamil Nadu follows Maharashtra, extends lockdown till May 31

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.

Hours after the Maharashtra government announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, the Tamil Nadu government took the same path. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.

As long as it is for essential services, travel within these districts will be allowed freely. On the other hand, inter-state travel will continue to require government authorisation, the CM said.

In the remaining 12 districts, including capital Chennai, there will be no change in the restrictions and they will be the same as during the third phase of lockdown, that was set to end on Sunday. Taxis and other vehicles here will be allowed only for medical use and will require e-passes to function.

Palaniswami said that he had a discussion with top officials and public health and medical experts who suggested to extend the lockdown till May 31 and keep in place the curbs including closure of schools and colleges, religious places while the relaxations already in place should continue.

The new relaxations in 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur, where people will allow people to use government and private buses for commuting within the district and they do not need "TN e-pass," (permission for travel), he said.

Across all state, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars will continue to remain closed. Parks, beaches and sports complexes will be stay closed.

However, teachers and educational staff who have been selected to evaluate class 12 exam papers will remain exempted from the restrictions.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported 10,585 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 74 deaths.