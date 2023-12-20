Tamil Nadu Floods: 10 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in several districts; schools, colleges shut

Visuals across social media platforms showed buildings going underwater as the Tamraparni river in Tirunelveli breached the danger mark.

Nearly 10 people were killed and several others were stranded for days as heavy rains continued to pound southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

On December 18, heavy rains wreaked havoc in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi. In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges because of heavy rains.

Visuals across social media platforms showed buildings going underwater as the Tamraparni river in Tirunelveli breached the danger mark.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing flood-like situation in the state caused by the Michaung storm, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Stalin requested PM Modi for disaster relief funds. He also said that the state hasn’t witnessed such natural calamity in 100 years.

After meeting PM Modi, CM Stalin posted on X, “Met with Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @NarendraModi to discuss the urgent situation in flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu. Submitted a memorandum seeking funds from #NDRF to enhance ongoing rescue efforts and restore vital infrastructure. Grateful for the @PMOIndia's attention to Tamil Nadu's needs during these challenging times.”

Meanwhile, the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the Centre is providing all possible relief efforts in the wake of heavy rains in southern Tamil Nadu.

“The IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu,” the Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the Indian Navy personnel were tasked to distribute food and relief packages on Tuesday at the Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi.

At least 19 trains have been cancelled by the Southern Railways due to waterlogging in the rain-affected areas of the state.