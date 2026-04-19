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Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, CM MK Stalin, PM Modi express condolences

Tamil nadu fire tragedy: At least 16 people have died and at least 6 others have sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, officials said on Sunday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, CM MK Stalin, PM Modi express condolences
Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: 16 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Virudhunagar
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Tamil nadu fire tragedy: At least 16 people have died and at least 6 others have sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, officials said on Sunday. “So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site,” a fire and rescue department official confirmed to ANI, adding that operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing.

Video footage from the site shows worried locals gathered near the blast area, while fire department officials hastily continues clearing the debris.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate all necessary assistance.“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance.” 

PM Modi and President Draoupadi Murmu have called the mishap “deeply distressing” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Virudhunagar, which is a big hub for the manufacturing of firecrackers, has witnessed many fire tragedies in the last few years. On April 13, a massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur. ​

 

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