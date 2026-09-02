Tamil Nadu: Vijay govt eyes new Assembly-Secretariat complex; smartphone ban begins at 52 temples

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to announce plans to shift the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat out of the historic Fort St George campus, while a new smartphone ban at 52 major temples has come into effect across the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to announce on Wednesday the state government's plan to shift the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat out of the historic Fort St George campus. The announcement may come during the ongoing Assembly session, with the government considering options for a new integrated complex to house the Assembly and Secretariat.

Vijay Govt plans Assembly-Secretariat shift: Sources

According to ANI citing government sources, four locations are currently being considered for the proposed Secretariat complex — Pattinapakkam, Nandambakkam, Koyambedu and the Highways Department office premises in Guindy. The move, if announced, would mark a major shift from Fort St George, which has served as the seat of Tamil Nadu's government for decades.

The move follows political debate over major infrastructure projects, including the Parandur airport, which also triggered a war of words between ruling TVK and Opposition DMK members in the Assembly on August 25.

Tamil Nadu bans phone inside 52 temples

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced a ban on carrying and using smartphones inside 52 major temples across the state. The new rules came into effect on Tuesday. As per the new rule, devotees carrying smartphones will have to deposit them at designated counters at temple entrances and pay Rs 5 per phone. However, mobile phones without cameras will be allowed inside. The restriction was announced by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh in line with earlier directions of the Madras High Court. The development comes after concerns were raised that devotees, particularly youngsters, were taking photographs, recording videos and shooting reels inside temple premises.

At the Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple in Kanchipuram, the system was introduced from 6 am on Tuesday. Temple staff record the devotee's photograph, phone model and phone number before storing the device. Temple authorities have also been asked to make announcements through public address systems.

The restrictions follow a December 2, 2022, order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The court had issued the order while hearing a petition seeking a ban on smartphones at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.

Meanwhile, the smartphone ban has received a mixed response from devotees. While some have welcomed it as a way to maintain the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere of temples, others have raised concerns about the safety of phones deposited with temple authorities and the possibility of long queues.