Tamil Nadu extends night curfew and Sunday lockdown - know what's allowed, what's not

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the state-wide night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders in view of rising novel coronavirus cases.

The Tamil Nadu government has also decided that all cinemas/multiplexes/theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will remain closed until further orders.

The night curfew will continue to be enforced throughout the state from 10 pm and 4 am. During the night curfew, private/public bus transport, auto, taxi, and private vehicles will not be permitted. Intra-state and inter-state private/public bus transport will not be permitted from 10 pm to 4 am.

Auto, taxi, and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies and for rail/air passengers only. Movement for essential services will be permitted during the night curfew.

"All cinemas/multiplexes/theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders," the order said.

Chennai Metro Rail will be permitted to operate skeletal services during the complete lockdown on Sundays.

Candidates/students appearing for the SSC/UPSC/RRB/TNPSC examinations will be permitted on production of valid admit cards.

Hotels that are willing to function as COVID-19 care centres in coordination with private hospitals having adequate infrastructure and health facilities will be permitted as COVID care centres.